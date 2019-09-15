Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 276,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 353,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

RMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart M. Paul purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Richmond purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,068.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 264,789 shares of company stock worth $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

