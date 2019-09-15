Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,490,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 6,783,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.4% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,265,000 after acquiring an additional 428,700 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 506,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,530 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 83,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

RCI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 275,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,780. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.