Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) a $378.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $378.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.65.

Shares of CP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.60. 581,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,736. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,638,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after purchasing an additional 95,336 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

