Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

RDS.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.36). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.