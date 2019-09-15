Rubies (RBIES) Market Capitalization Reaches $117,630.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $117,630.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007388 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.