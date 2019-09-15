Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 44,625.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $46,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Serena Jones sold 9,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $440,388.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,861 shares of company stock worth $18,450,765. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 199,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of 232.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

