Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,709 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

XHR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 455,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,824. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.