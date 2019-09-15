Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

