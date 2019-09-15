Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,981 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after buying an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 279,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 305,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

