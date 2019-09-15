Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,795 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.11% of OptimizeRx worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 87.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $15.66. 1,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,101. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of 313.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

