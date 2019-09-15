RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Up 14.3%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 1,874,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 526,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

