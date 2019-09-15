Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $275,791.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.30 or 0.02120308 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.