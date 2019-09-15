Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Up 5.3%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.43, 128,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 78,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Safehold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $995.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 22,500 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $643,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,923,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,739,805.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 361,242 shares of company stock valued at $10,270,882. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Safehold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.