Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($179.07) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.00 ($152.33).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €143.80 ($167.21) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €130.01.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

