Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.35. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,544,259 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

In other news, insider Karl Simich 216,175 shares of Sandfire Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th.

About Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

