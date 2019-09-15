SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $16.80. 12,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.