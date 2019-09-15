Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $162.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

