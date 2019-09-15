Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,045,000 after buying an additional 6,373,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,754,000 after buying an additional 3,532,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,788,000 after purchasing an additional 818,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 743,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.