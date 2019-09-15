Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

