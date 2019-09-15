Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.