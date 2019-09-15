Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,084 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 71,578 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,358,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,467. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.87.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.