Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 378,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 156,118 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Liberty Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 586,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,732. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

