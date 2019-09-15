Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 146.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 386,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 915,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 54,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 251,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,941. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

