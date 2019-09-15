Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,215,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $21,245,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 155.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 517,384 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Stantec by 18.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,398,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 218,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth $3,762,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 8,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,947. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Stantec had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.38 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

