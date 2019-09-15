Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 946 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. 3,523,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,323. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,067.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

