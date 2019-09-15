Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Seadrill Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Seadrill Partners has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,781,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 57,374 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 1,914.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 244,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seadrill Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

