Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) a $11.00 Price Target

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) received a $11.00 price target from analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

CRK traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 1,352,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,962. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 553,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

