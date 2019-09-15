SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 6,294,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 500,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.