Seeyond Buys 1,313 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 895,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,199. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $79.29.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,438 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

