Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,618. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.