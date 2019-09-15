Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in International Paper were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 285.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 500,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 370,185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 375,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in International Paper by 32.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 112,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 370,194 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.78. 4,336,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,809. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

