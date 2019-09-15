Seeyond Has $211,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Westrock were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after acquiring an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 52.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,844. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

