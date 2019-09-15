Seeyond Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seeyond lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after buying an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after buying an additional 614,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after buying an additional 607,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.48. 586,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $517,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,198,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.