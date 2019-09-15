Seeyond Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19,304.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 73.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $132.50 to $132.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.12. 554,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.