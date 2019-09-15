Seeyond Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.11. 998,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,371. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.