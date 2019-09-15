Seeyond Sells 1,543 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,246. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

