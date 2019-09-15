Seeyond Sells 753 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,008. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

