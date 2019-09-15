Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 378,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,672 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 979,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 111,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,167,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.