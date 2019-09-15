Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Receives $12.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNH. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,492. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 44.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 945,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 292,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

