Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,042,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 5,417,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $1,248,731.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,939. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

