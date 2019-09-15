Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS remained flat at $$6.37 during trading hours on Friday. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,390. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

