Senvest Management LLC Has $50.34 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,300 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 4.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $50,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,688,000 after purchasing an additional 715,636 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,495,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,240 shares during the last quarter.

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 654,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

