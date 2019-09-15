Senvest Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461,665 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.18% of CEVA worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CEVA by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,740. The firm has a market cap of $718.47 million, a P/E ratio of 298.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

