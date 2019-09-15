Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRP. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 145.27 ($1.90).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149 ($1.95).

In related news, insider David Eveleigh sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £55,500 ($72,520.58).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

