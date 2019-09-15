Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rises By 15.4%

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,432,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 6,441,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,009,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,913.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,304. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,973. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

