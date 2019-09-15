Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Decreases By 9.7%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 2,712,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.95. 370,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 198,131 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

