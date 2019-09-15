Short Interest in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Expands By 12.4%

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.38. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 613.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 22.4% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 145,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

