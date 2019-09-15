Short Interest in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Drops By 16.3%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,616,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 13,878,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Covetrus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $207,795,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $24,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $18,529,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.