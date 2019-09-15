Short Interest in Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Drops By 10.7%

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYRN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Cyren alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Cyren has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.79.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.