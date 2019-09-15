Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 11.6%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,493,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 2,819,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 332.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,877,000 after buying an additional 2,095,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 999,931 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 281.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 928,961 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $16,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 2,317,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Santander upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.